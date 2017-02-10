vlcsnap-2017-02-10-18h09m52s67

20 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

More than 50 state lawmakers have signed on to a Knoxville state representative's letter calling for changes to Tennessee's unemployment system. WATE 6 On Your Side viewers have had many of the same complaints - unemployment applications taking too long to process and difficulty contacting someone to fix problems.

Knoxville, TN

