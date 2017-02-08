Vietnam 32 mins ago 9:45 p.m.Facing Ghosts: Return to base
A hard charging Marine veteran of Vietnam returned to that country for the first time since the war and couldn't find any remnants of his old base north of Da Nang. "It's really frustrating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|name change process in knox county
|21 min
|snowytaiga
|1
|Female is the Future
|5 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|15
|City council candidate Harry Tindell does not g...
|11 hr
|Advents
|2
|Who is the best disability lawyer in Knoxville? (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|binaries
|38
|Arsenal Strength Training
|18 hr
|Jbo
|6
|Tolerant Liberals
|20 hr
|Just Saying
|13
|Police make arrests after robberies, home invasion (Dec '12)
|22 hr
|what?
|19
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC