UTM vet gets UT President's Award

UTM vet gets UT President's Award

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Jackson Sun

UTM vet gets UT President's Award Awards honor role of UT employees in fulfilling university's mission Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/2017/02/05/utm-vet-gets-ut-presidents-award/97469608/ Dr. Jason Roberts, associate professor of animal science, demonstrates a procedure during a laboratory exercise for veterinary health technology students. Roberts received a 2017 University of Tennessee President's Award from the UT System for his efforts to expand educational offerings at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I am Jew 2 hr Just Saying 11
Shame on you WVLT 8 14 hr True - And Heres ... 4
Knoxville Mercury 17 hr disappointed 10
News the pro-adjuster (Aug '07) 22 hr Deadeye243 644
News WBIR announces new morning anchor team (Feb '08) 23 hr commenters 216
Psychiatrists Sat Lillie 1
News Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13) Sat Mistaken ID 13
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC