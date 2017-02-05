UTM vet gets UT President's Award Awards honor role of UT employees in fulfilling university's mission Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/2017/02/05/utm-vet-gets-ut-presidents-award/97469608/ Dr. Jason Roberts, associate professor of animal science, demonstrates a procedure during a laboratory exercise for veterinary health technology students. Roberts received a 2017 University of Tennessee President's Award from the UT System for his efforts to expand educational offerings at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

