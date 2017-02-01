Unusual Hobbies: Knoxville man builds miniature circuses Read Story Abby Ham
As part of our week dedicated to unusual hobbies, we found one Knoxville man who has been doing his for the better part of 60 years. His hobby even has it's own museum! When you walk into the Tibbal's home it's very colorful and pops of the circus are everywhere.
