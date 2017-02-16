University of Tennessee throws shade at Kiffin on Twitter
Comedian Daniel Tosh tweeted at the university, asking if he would need extra security just in case people mistake him for the former UT football coach. The university replied: "Who?" Tosh has impersonated Kiffin on his Comedy Central TV show in the past with his skit "Kiffin's Krimson Korner."
