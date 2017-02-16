University of Tennessee throws shade ...

University of Tennessee throws shade at Kiffin on Twitter

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Comedian Daniel Tosh tweeted at the university, asking if he would need extra security just in case people mistake him for the former UT football coach. The university replied: "Who?" Tosh has impersonated Kiffin on his Comedy Central TV show in the past with his skit "Kiffin's Krimson Korner."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously 24 min Peet 3
News Injured war vet gets ride of his life at Dollywood (May '07) 45 min TN Voter 11
News Ex-officer sues 9th District AG - Russell Johnson (Sep '09) 6 hr Sam Hill 21
News Community support continues for local Marine wh... (Feb '07) 7 hr Emily 24
News Parade honors a local war veteran (May '07) 7 hr Emily 2
Russian Stooges 16 hr American 9
News Rep. Duncan turns down request for town hall; a... 18 hr USA-1 2
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC