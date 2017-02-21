Two Injured in Double Shooting
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a double shooting. Two people with gunshot wounds arrived at a hospital in North Knoxville last night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madonna, Ashley Judd
|9 hr
|Jack
|9
|1st lady
|9 hr
|Jack
|4
|liberal lesbian women four muslims
|9 hr
|youisdumb
|9
|Radio Stations
|9 hr
|yepIsdumb
|43
|SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously
|9 hr
|Peet
|12
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Captain Obvious
|47
|Russian Stooges
|9 hr
|Captain Obvious
|10
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC