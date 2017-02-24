Things to do in East Tennessee: Feb. ...

Things to do in East Tennessee: Feb. 24-26

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

This weekend in East Tennessee will be filled with fun! From cultural experiences to concerts, there are many things to do! Variety of Eastern Tennessee is teaming up with Regal Cinemas and WATE 6 On Your Side to host "Hollywood's Night Out" on Sunday at 7 p.m. This year, the event will take place at Knoxville's Tennessee Theatre downtown. To kick off the night, attendees will be able to experience a walk down the red carpet, take photographs, and bid in a silent auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madonna, Ashley Judd 6 hr Jack 9
1st lady 6 hr Jack 4
liberal lesbian women four muslims 6 hr youisdumb 9
Radio Stations 6 hr yepIsdumb 43
SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously 6 hr Peet 12
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) 6 hr Captain Obvious 47
Russian Stooges 6 hr Captain Obvious 10
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC