The Tennessean Hotel to Open in Knoxville, TN in April 2017
The Tennessean Hotel is expected to open in April 2017 as part of the Gemstone Collection brand of Benchmark Hospitality. Benchmark will operate the property, which has 82 guestrooms and 12 luxury residences.
