The Tennessean Hotel to Open in Knoxv...

The Tennessean Hotel to Open in Knoxville, TN in April 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Hotel Business

The Tennessean Hotel is expected to open in April 2017 as part of the Gemstone Collection brand of Benchmark Hospitality. Benchmark will operate the property, which has 82 guestrooms and 12 luxury residences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously 24 min Peet 3
News Injured war vet gets ride of his life at Dollywood (May '07) 46 min TN Voter 11
News Ex-officer sues 9th District AG - Russell Johnson (Sep '09) 6 hr Sam Hill 21
News Community support continues for local Marine wh... (Feb '07) 7 hr Emily 24
News Parade honors a local war veteran (May '07) 7 hr Emily 2
Russian Stooges 16 hr American 9
News Rep. Duncan turns down request for town hall; a... 18 hr USA-1 2
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC