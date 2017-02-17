The Tennessean Hotel to Open in Knoxv...

The Tennessean Hotel to Open in Knoxville in April 2017

The TENNESSEAN Hotel , a premier luxury hotel, will open in Downtown Knoxville this April as part of the Gemstone Collection brand of BENCHMARKA , a global hospitality company . Benchmark will operate the property, which boasts 82 guest rooms and 12 luxury residences in the World's Fair Park.

