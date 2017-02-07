The Paul Howard House located at 2921...

The Paul Howard House located at 2921 N. Broadway in Knoxville.

A historic home in North Knoxville once on the chopping block to make way for a new grocery store is up for sale again, this time with the hopes the new owner will preserve and use the house. The Howard House, 2921 N. Broadway, is being listed for $575,000 by real estate company Wood Properties.

