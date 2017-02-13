The Knoxville Museum of Art announces new Director of Development
The Knoxville Museum of Art announced the appointment of Mary S. Walker as the KMA's new director of development. Walker joins the KMA staff after holding several key management and strategic positions in Knoxville and Memphis.
