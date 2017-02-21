The Black Lillies are from Nashville and are fronted by Cruz Contreras, left
Cruz Contreras from Knoxville, Tennessee, is the frontman with Nashville-based country band The Black Lillies, who'll be playing The Maze in Nottingham on their very first European tour. He spoke to Sue Atkinson I was born in the North, raised in the South, and spent my early years as an aspiring musician in and around the Nashville music scene.
