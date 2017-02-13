Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill to...

Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill to give Knoxville native Congressional Gold Medal

Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

U.S. Senators Bob Corker, Ben Cardin, Lamar Alexander and Tim Kaine have introduced a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Master Sergeant Rodrick "Roddie" Edmonds. In 1945, Master Sergeant Rodrick Edmonds was the senior officer responsible for 1,275 members of the Armed Forces at a prisoner-of-war camp in Germany.

