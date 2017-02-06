Tennessee lawmaker pushes for conceal...

Tennessee lawmaker pushes for concealed carry in more government buildings

11 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Tennessee state lawmaker wants to allow people with handgun permits to bring their guns into state or local government buildings even if there is a "no weapons" sign posted. State Representative Jason Zachary says gun free zones are targets for mass shooters and his bill would help keep people in the community safe.

