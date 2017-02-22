Teacher injection bill moves forward ...

Teacher injection bill moves forward after Knoxville familya s testimony

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Knoxville family is pushing for change and peace of mind when they send their son to school. Landon Adzima, 16, has Addison's disease, a rare and life-threatening condition that causes his body not to produce enough cortisol, which is critical in keeping his body balanced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knox News Sentinel 1 hr Media watcher 1
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) 6 hr ThomasA 28
Arsenal Strength Training 8 hr CLblit 7
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) 9 hr Eduardo 45
1st lady 9 hr Eduardo 3
hot girl at jets pizza pink hair 10 hr zach 1
South College in Knoxville (Oct '09) Feb 20 skj 99
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC