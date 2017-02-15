Spout Spring Estates Winery and Vineyard prepares to release this year's wines
January has been a busy month for Alice and Chuck Belt, owners of Spout Spring Estates. The Belts have already begun bottling red muscadine wine and preparing their 2016 riesling wine for release.
