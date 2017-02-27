South Knoxville nail salon owner charged with sexual battery of patrons
The Knoxville Police Department says Dan Van Tran, 48, is charged with two counts of sexual battery. Tran owns Nails So Happy Salon located at 7554 Mountain Grove Drive near Lowe's off Chapman Highway.
