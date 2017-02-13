Shooting reported at Turkey Creek sho...

Shooting reported at Turkey Creek shopping center in Knoxville

16 hrs ago

Police are responding to a report of a shooting at a shopping center in the Turkey Creek area of West Knoxville. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. at Pier 1 Imports, 11130 Parkside Drive, according to Knox County dispatch.

