Shooting reported at Turkey Creek shopping center in Knoxville
Police are responding to a report of a shooting at a shopping center in the Turkey Creek area of West Knoxville. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. at Pier 1 Imports, 11130 Parkside Drive, according to Knox County dispatch.
