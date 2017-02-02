Serial peeping tom arrested in Knoxvi...

Serial peeping tom arrested in Knoxville for violation of sex offendor registry

2017-02-02

A man who was convicted of multiple incidents where he spied or took video of women in the bathroom was arrested on violation of sexual offender registration requirement. James Bradley Josey III was charged with two counts of failing to register a change of address on the sex offender registry within 48 hours and perjury on Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's sex offender form.

