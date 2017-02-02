Serial peeping tom arrested in Knoxville for violation of sex offendor registry
A man who was convicted of multiple incidents where he spied or took video of women in the bathroom was arrested on violation of sexual offender registration requirement. James Bradley Josey III was charged with two counts of failing to register a change of address on the sex offender registry within 48 hours and perjury on Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's sex offender form.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tolerant Liberals
|7 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|8
|Crabby Car Calamusa
|15 hr
|Nasty
|1
|Protester Similarities
|15 hr
|golden calf
|7
|liberal lesbian women four muslims
|17 hr
|Voter
|8
|Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13)
|18 hr
|Concord
|11
|Adam Sinnott
|18 hr
|Weezer
|9
|Quit blaming whites for your problems
|Thu
|Bull Durham
|4
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC