Search for New Superintendent of Knox County Schools Almost...
Members of the Knox County Board of Education superintendent search committee narrowed down the field of candidates from six to two this week. The plan is to have a final vote March 20. "We are expecting for the candidates to prepare some information for us as a board and for the community to show us how they would move Knox County Schools forward," said board Vice Chair Amber Rountree.
