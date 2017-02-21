Search for New Superintendent of Knox...

Search for New Superintendent of Knox County Schools Almost...

Read more: WJXB-FM Knoxville

Members of the Knox County Board of Education superintendent search committee narrowed down the field of candidates from six to two this week. The plan is to have a final vote March 20. "We are expecting for the candidates to prepare some information for us as a board and for the community to show us how they would move Knox County Schools forward," said board Vice Chair Amber Rountree.

Knoxville, TN

