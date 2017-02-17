Roane County School Board approves motion to consolidate 5 high schools
The Roane County School Board approved a motion to merge its current five high schools into one new 2,200 student capacity school. Under the proposal, Harriman, Oliver Springs, Roane County, Rockwood, and Midway high schools would all close and consolidate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wbir/Heather Haley
|3 hr
|Pretty sure
|20
|Best place to sell gold (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Chalkeye3
|35
|How many have to die
|10 hr
|yep
|4
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|14 hr
|Tim
|210
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Jenn
|42
|Lady Vols
|15 hr
|Tor Johnson
|18
|SAVE THE SNOWFLAKES Charity please give generously
|Sat
|Just Saying
|10
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC