Roane County School Board approves motion to consolidate 5 high schools

The Roane County School Board approved a motion to merge its current five high schools into one new 2,200 student capacity school. Under the proposal, Harriman, Oliver Springs, Roane County, Rockwood, and Midway high schools would all close and consolidate.

