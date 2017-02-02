Revolutionary treatment for young scoliosis patients available in Knoxville
Breakthrough technology called the "MAGEC" system is helping children with scoliosis. It's a painful curvature of the spine that can affect long term health and development.
Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
