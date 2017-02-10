Retired Knoxville police K-9 dies from ruptured spleen
Police shared on Facebook that K-9 Ammo died after suffering a ruptured spleen, possibly due to cancer. Ammo served the City of Knoxville from 2008 to 2016 when he retired.
