Randy Boyd says he is 'heavilya

Former Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Randy Boyd says he's "heavily leaning" toward announcing his plans to run for governor in 2018 as he believes that no other candidate will top his campaign war chest. In a telephone interview Friday, the wealthy Knoxville native said since exiting his job as commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development last month he's traveled to slightly more than a dozen counties, including Hamilton, Sullivan, Shelby and Davidson.

