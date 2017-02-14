RAM offers free vet clinic in Knoxville
RAM teamed up with Young Williams Animal Center to offer free spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations, microchips and city tags. "We've had a successful veterinary program for years treating over 67,000 animals so as we are reinvigorating the program we're so happy to be working with Young Williams Animal Center," said Amanda Weber, RAM's Community Veterinary Specialist.
