RAM clinic helps hundreds in Knoxville area

"I talked a friend into coming here and she wanted to get dentures and they discovered she had blood clots in her leg and it saved her life and she is now in the hospital," said Marlo Schrock. "I know a lot of people I have spoken with today have either never been to a doctor in their life or they have not been in any time that they can recall," said volunteer and paramedic Kim Kanupp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.