Presidential visits and ties to East Tennessee Read Story Leslie Ackerson
While we may know it more for its shopping deals and day off from school, Presidents Day is meant to pay tribute to our nation's leaders. While Tennessee hasn't been the birthplace of any presidents yet, the state has been considered home for several of our nation's leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prescription drug cases plague Tennessee (Feb '07)
|1 hr
|Relax
|198
|Ashley Morris
|2 hr
|Hey
|1
|cyril thomas (May '12)
|3 hr
|cyril thomas
|2
|Bathhouse
|3 hr
|gaybath
|1
|Are there any suboxone clinics open on Saturday (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|User9
|3
|South College in Knoxville (Oct '09)
|Mon
|skj
|99
|How many have to die
|Mon
|XXX
|5
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC