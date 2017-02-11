Planned Parenthood supporters and pro...

Planned Parenthood supporters and protesters clash in Knoxville

Thousands of protesters and supporters for Planned Parenthood clashed all across the nation Saturday either in support to strip Planned Parenthood of federal funding or in support of keeping the organization funded. Across the health center, pro-life supporters held signs saying "take my hand not my life" and "abortion is murder".

