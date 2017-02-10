Photo Coverage: First look at Curtain Players' Five Women Wearing the Same Dress

During an ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee, estate, five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, irreverent and touching celebration of the women's spirit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.