Old City music mural to be restored

The music mural on 118 East Jackson Avenue will be restored by it's original artist Walt Fieldsa. The mural shows the musical history of the state through images of East Tennessee musicians: Chet Atkins, Dolly Parton, Homer and Jethro, Everly Brothers, Mary Costa, RB Morris, Donald Brown, Brownie McGhee and others.

