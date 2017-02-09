New housing program offers $15,000 to...

New housing program offers $15,000 to first-time Tennessee home buyers Read Story Raishad Hardnett

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Feb. 9, 2017: The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is looking to boost the East Tennessee housing market by helping homebuyers with a loan. The Hardest Hit Fund Down Payment Assistance program will give qualified first-time homebuyers $15,000 assistance on their down payments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attention Snowflakes 6 min Peet 68
name change process in knox county 21 min Fred 2
Tolerant Liberals 24 min Fred 14
7 cent gas tax hike 32 min LEO 12
Female is the Future 51 min A female CEO 16
Radio Stations 1 hr confused 6
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 10 hr rosends 205
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC