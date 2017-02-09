New housing program offers $15,000 to first-time Tennessee home buyers Read Story Raishad Hardnett
Feb. 9, 2017: The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is looking to boost the East Tennessee housing market by helping homebuyers with a loan. The Hardest Hit Fund Down Payment Assistance program will give qualified first-time homebuyers $15,000 assistance on their down payments.
