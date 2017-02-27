Morganton, once thriving, now beneath Tellico Lake
A historical marker in the Morganton Cemetery shows where Union Gen. W.T. Sherman's troops, on their way to relieve the siege of Knoxville in December 1863, constructed a bridge from wood obtained from unoccupied houses and barns in the town of Morganton to cross the Little Tennessee River.
