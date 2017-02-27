Morganton, once thriving, now beneath...

Morganton, once thriving, now beneath Tellico Lake

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A historical marker in the Morganton Cemetery shows where Union Gen. W.T. Sherman's troops, on their way to relieve the siege of Knoxville in December 1863, constructed a bridge from wood obtained from unoccupied houses and barns in the town of Morganton to cross the Little Tennessee River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yard hunters aeration service. 1 min XXX 9
Knox News Sentinel 5 hr sad truth 8
where can I find Grippos BBQ Potato Chips in Kn... (Jul '10) 10 hr FloridaGirl78 45
Dr. Gernert, John DPM Mon Yellow 1
Howell and Landon - What??? Mon Just Saying 7
Russian Stooges Sun USA-1 11
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) Sun Poster 48
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Knox County was issued at March 01 at 9:55AM CST

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,230,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC