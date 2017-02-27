MC students attend 'largest mathematics meeting in world'
Representatives from Maryville College's Division of Mathematics and Computer Science traveled to Atlanta, Ga., in January to attend the Joint Mathematics Meetings , and four members of the group presented research during the meeting. Pictured are Evan Ezell, Thomas Simms, Dr. Jesse Smith and Dr. Maria Siopsis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knox News Sentinel
|3 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|7
|where can I find Grippos BBQ Potato Chips in Kn... (Jul '10)
|10 hr
|dv8r
|44
|Dr. Gernert, John DPM
|Mon
|Yellow
|1
|Howell and Landon - What???
|Mon
|Just Saying
|7
|Russian Stooges
|Sun
|USA-1
|11
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Poster
|48
|1st lady
|Feb 26
|Charlie Bob
|7
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC