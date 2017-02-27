MC students attend 'largest mathemati...

MC students attend 'largest mathematics meeting in world'

Representatives from Maryville College's Division of Mathematics and Computer Science traveled to Atlanta, Ga., in January to attend the Joint Mathematics Meetings , and four members of the group presented research during the meeting. Pictured are Evan Ezell, Thomas Simms, Dr. Jesse Smith and Dr. Maria Siopsis.

