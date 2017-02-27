Marty Stuart Premieres "Torpedo" Music Video, Announces US Tour
Today, GuitarPlayer.com brings you the exclusive premiere of "Torpedo," a new music video by country music legend Marty Stuart and his band, the Fabulous Superlatives. The song is from Stuart's new album, Way Out West , which will be released March 10 via Superlatone Records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar Player.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Gernert, John DPM
|5 hr
|Yellow
|1
|Howell and Landon - What???
|11 hr
|Just Saying
|7
|Russian Stooges
|19 hr
|USA-1
|11
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|Poster
|48
|1st lady
|Sun
|Charlie Bob
|7
|Knox News Sentinel
|Sun
|South Knox Hombre
|4
|keep a word , drop a word (Jan '13)
|Sat
|Knoxxie
|112
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC