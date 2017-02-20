Martina McBride to perform in Knoxville for a Stars on Stagea gala
McBride will perform at the Tennessee Theatre on May 5 as a part of the "Stars on Stage" fundraising gala. "Martina McBride is well known for both her musical ability and her philanthropy, which makes her a perfect fit for our annual Stars on Stage gala," Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said.
