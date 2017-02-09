March of Dimes kicks off a March for Babiesa campaign in Knoxville
The walk will be held on April 29 and will include live music, face painting and admission into the zoo all day. "We'll have a walk around the zoo and there will be some food and prizes," said local board chair Dr. Leonard Brabson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|name change process in knox county
|10 hr
|snowytaiga
|1
|Female is the Future
|15 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|15
|City council candidate Harry Tindell does not g...
|21 hr
|Advents
|2
|Who is the best disability lawyer in Knoxville? (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|binaries
|38
|Arsenal Strength Training
|Wed
|Jbo
|6
|Tolerant Liberals
|Wed
|Just Saying
|13
|Police make arrests after robberies, home invasion (Dec '12)
|Wed
|what?
|19
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC