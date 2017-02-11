Marble City Opera Season Presents Chocolate & Wine
Performances will be presented at The Modern Studio, 109 W Anderson Ave, Knoxville, Tennessee at 7:30pm on February 16, 17 & 18, 2017. Marble City Opera will be featuring Knoxville's local favorite performers, including Brandon Gibson and Michael Rodgers.
