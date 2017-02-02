Man convicted at retrial for murdering Knoxville couple, setting house on fire
A Knoxville man has been convicted a second time of murdering two people, stealing their property and then setting their North Knoxville home on fire. Benjamin Foust, 36, was originally convicted in 2013.
