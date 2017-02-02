Man convicted at retrial for murderin...

Man convicted at retrial for murdering Knoxville couple, setting house on fire

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Knoxville man has been convicted a second time of murdering two people, stealing their property and then setting their North Knoxville home on fire. Benjamin Foust, 36, was originally convicted in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tolerant Liberals 2 hr South Knox Hombre 8
Crabby Car Calamusa 10 hr Nasty 1
Protester Similarities 10 hr golden calf 7
liberal lesbian women four muslims 13 hr Voter 8
News Farragut ranked fifth-best place to live in Ten... (Dec '13) 13 hr Concord 11
Adam Sinnott 14 hr Weezer 9
Quit blaming whites for your problems 20 hr Bull Durham 4
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,502 • Total comments across all topics: 278,510,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC