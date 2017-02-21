LMU to present annual choral workshop featuring Greyscale
The Lincoln Memorial University Paul V. Hamilton School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences will hold its annual choral workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 4 in the Sam and Sue Mars Performing Arts Center. Open to high school students from the Tri-State area, the workshop will feature East Tennessee State University's Greyscale and the LMU Concert Choir.
