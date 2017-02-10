Labor-Of-Love 34 mins ago 1:35 p.m.Help with the finishing touches at Sertoma's new duplex
Volunteers are needed this Saturday to help put the finishing touches on the latest duplex for clients of the Sertoma Center of Knoxville. In August 2016, work began on a six bedroom duplex for the Sertoma Center of Knoxville that would be accessible for people with physical or mental limitations.
