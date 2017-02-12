KPD: Man taken to hospital after Knox...

KPD: Man taken to hospital after Knoxville shooting, roll over crash

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A man has been transported to the hospital after a roll over crash at Magnolia and North Cherry Street near Advanced Auto Parts. At this time it is not known if the driver was hit in the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Radio Stations 3 min Just Saying 14
Ronald Reagan caused cocaine to be flown into K... 1 hr Thor156 2
Shame on you WVLT 8 5 hr WVLT Employee 9
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 5 hr Doc Eyebolt 206
Tolerant Liberals 5 hr Just Saying 16
Knoxville Mercury 6 hr keeping it real 11
Lady Vols 17 hr Help 13
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,883 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC