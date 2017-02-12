KPD: Man taken to hospital after Knoxville shooting, roll over crash
A man has been transported to the hospital after a roll over crash at Magnolia and North Cherry Street near Advanced Auto Parts. At this time it is not known if the driver was hit in the shooting.
