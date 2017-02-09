Knoxville's Beck Cultural Exchangea
Feb. 9, 2017: The Beck Cultural Center is a storehouse of Knoxville history that many people probably don't even know. Around the corner from Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Alex Haley's statue, is a building preserving Knoxville's place in the history of blacks in America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radio Stations
|7 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|5
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|rosends
|205
|name change process in knox county
|21 hr
|snowytaiga
|1
|Female is the Future
|Thu
|South Knox Hombre
|15
|City council candidate Harry Tindell does not g...
|Thu
|Advents
|2
|Who is the best disability lawyer in Knoxville? (Nov '12)
|Thu
|binaries
|38
|Arsenal Strength Training
|Wed
|Jbo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC