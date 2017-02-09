Knoxville representative files bill to freeze tuition for college freshman
A bill that would freeze tuition rates at Tennessee's public colleges and universities was introduced into the Tennessee legislature. Knoxville Representative Bill Dunn filed the bill for introduction into the Tennessee State House on Thursday.
