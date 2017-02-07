Knoxville recreation centers open early due to school closures for illness
The recreation centers in Knoxville are open weekly for students after school. When Knox County Schools cancelled classes Tuesday and Wednesday due to illness, parents who were unable to find childcare can now turn to the rec centers.
