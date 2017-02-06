Knoxville police welcome 39 recruits to begin intense training
For the first time in three years, the Knoxville Police Department has taken in a class of police recruits. Thirty-nine men and women began the intense process Monday to see if they have what it takes to become a Knoxville police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TN closer to ending ban on publicly breast-feed... (Mar '11)
|6 min
|Jesus
|3
|Joshua Thomas Chapman
|4 hr
|Conserned
|1
|Wbir/Heather Haley
|6 hr
|Jenn
|16
|7 cent gas tax hike
|9 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|11
|Nude man armed with chain saw arrested in East ... (Jul '12)
|18 hr
|Safety Phart
|28
|I am Jew
|19 hr
|Just Saying
|16
|Shame on you WVLT 8
|23 hr
|Exposing them
|5
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC