Knoxville police welcome 39 recruits ...

Knoxville police welcome 39 recruits to begin intense training

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

For the first time in three years, the Knoxville Police Department has taken in a class of police recruits. Thirty-nine men and women began the intense process Monday to see if they have what it takes to become a Knoxville police officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TN closer to ending ban on publicly breast-feed... (Mar '11) 6 min Jesus 3
Joshua Thomas Chapman 4 hr Conserned 1
Wbir/Heather Haley 6 hr Jenn 16
7 cent gas tax hike 9 hr South Knox Hombre 11
News Nude man armed with chain saw arrested in East ... (Jul '12) 18 hr Safety Phart 28
I am Jew 19 hr Just Saying 16
Shame on you WVLT 8 23 hr Exposing them 5
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,628,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC