Knoxville police turn tables on high school students in traffic stop exercise
Austin East High School in Knoxville hosted a school and community forum Wednesday night to engage and educate about the community's perception of law enforcement. The event, called "Straight Talk: Man to Man," involved traffic stops with young African-American men and women playing the role of the officer while officers portrayed the subjects of the traffic stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|22 min
|anonymous1
|1
|Union County authorities say they know nothing ... (May '10)
|1 hr
|In the Know
|11
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|yep
|46
|Knox News Sentinel
|8 hr
|Media watcher
|1
|Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07)
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|28
|Arsenal Strength Training
|15 hr
|CLblit
|7
|1st lady
|16 hr
|Eduardo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC