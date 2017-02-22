Knoxville police turn tables on high ...

Knoxville police turn tables on high school students in traffic stop exercise

12 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Austin East High School in Knoxville hosted a school and community forum Wednesday night to engage and educate about the community's perception of law enforcement. The event, called "Straight Talk: Man to Man," involved traffic stops with young African-American men and women playing the role of the officer while officers portrayed the subjects of the traffic stop.

