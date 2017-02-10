Knoxville police to offer child safety seat checkpoints

There will be Child Safety Seat Checkpoints throughout the year for the public. Personnel have completed the 32-hour training and will be at 917 E. 5th Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dates of the event are: Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.