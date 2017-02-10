Knoxville police to offer child safety seat checkpoints
There will be Child Safety Seat Checkpoints throughout the year for the public. Personnel have completed the 32-hour training and will be at 917 E. 5th Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dates of the event are: Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Knoxville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attention Snowflakes
|4 hr
|Peet
|68
|name change process in knox county
|4 hr
|Fred
|2
|Tolerant Liberals
|4 hr
|Fred
|14
|7 cent gas tax hike
|5 hr
|LEO
|12
|Female is the Future
|5 hr
|A female CEO
|16
|Radio Stations
|6 hr
|confused
|6
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|15 hr
|rosends
|205
Find what you want!
Search Knoxville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC