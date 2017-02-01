Knoxville police investigate man taki...

Knoxville police investigate man taking secretive video in stores

3 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Knoxville Police Department said they were notified Tuesday night that a man was secretly filming people in public places and posting the video online under the handle "Creeper." The videos and photos posted online seemed to feature young girls.

