Knoxville plans improvements to North Broadway traffic flow

WATE-TV Knoxville

Plans are in place to improve traffic flow along North Broadway from downtown to Fountain City, good news for you if you get antsy driving behind buses. "Lots of vehicles, lack of timing of the traffic lights being able to be synchronized and then, of course, when a bus has to stop, then people can back up behind it," said Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero.

