Knoxville pet store owner buys dogs f...

Knoxville pet store owner buys dogs from broker at Texas flea market

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A Knoxville pet store owner purchased several hundred puppies from a flea market called Dog Alley in Canton, Texas. However, he claims he doesn't support puppy mills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Knoxville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16) 2 hr yep 46
Knox News Sentinel 4 hr Media watcher 1
News Tennessee ranks among states with highest STD r... (Nov '07) 9 hr ThomasA 28
Arsenal Strength Training 11 hr CLblit 7
1st lady 12 hr Eduardo 3
hot girl at jets pizza pink hair 13 hr zach 1
South College in Knoxville (Oct '09) Feb 20 skj 99
See all Knoxville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Knoxville Forum Now

Knoxville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Knoxville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Knoxville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC